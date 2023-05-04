Trailer Launch | Whispers of a Storm | Odia Feature Film

Four years back CYCLONE FANI made landfall on 3rd May in Odisha. It created havoc in the lives and minds of the people of Odisha, especially in the coastal belt. In a matter of few hours many were left without means or access. The makers of WHISPERS OF A STORM have tried to capture this human aspect of devastation through a fictional story and how it regulates subsequent actions. They recently launched the film’s trailer in a sombre remembrance of the 4th anniversary of this fateful day.

TRAILER: The film is all set to have its WORLD PREMIERE at the 25th UK Asian Film Festival next week in London. It has been TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XeNqlsMf1R4 directed by National Award and State Award winner Amartya Bhattacharyya and has bee produced by Swastik Choudhury under the banner of Swastik Arthouse, in association with Dr. U T Rao and Filmstop Entertainment. The lead roles have been essayed by Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Swastik Choudhury, Priyanka Ghosh Roy, and Radha Krushna. The music is scored by Kisaloy Roy and sound design is by Sujoy Das.

Talking about the release of the trailer, director Amartya Bhattacharyya said that – “ Through this film, we remember the historic natural calamity, and at the same time, the resilience of the people of Odisha, the government and everyone involved in the fightback. This film is extremely different from any of my other films. We shot the film in all real locations – No design, no alterations, no planted elements – yet it’s a fiction! It’s as close as fiction can get to a documentary. It’s wonderful that the film will WORLD PREMIERE at the 25th year of such a prestigious festival like UKAFF, next week.”

Producer and Actor of the film, Swastik Choudhury added – “The devastating cyclone, Fani, in 2019 left behind mortifying scenes and months of agony. What we saw on the streets and in the interiors of Odisha was painful. Among all the chaos, though, the people of Odisha like in the past always presented a glimmer of hope on their faces. A BIG thank you to my entire cast and crew who made it possible to shoot this film in one of the most hostile and challenging conditions back in 2019. Also, thank you to Mr. Una Rao and FILM STOP Entertainment for supporting this film .“