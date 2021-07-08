Patan Community Hospital of Madhya Pradesh to become 100 bedded hospital

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the newly constructed OT at the Community Health Center at Patan in Jabalpur. Appreciating the arrangement here, he said that the facilities made at Patan Community Health Center would be adopted at the state level. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced to make Patan Hospital a 100 bedded hospital soon. He said that with the construction of 100 bedded hospital, the arrangements in the new hospital would be improved and modernised.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the facilities in Patan Community Health Center are not less than the hospitals of the metropolis. He also appreciated the arrangements made in the hospital premises to meet the Covid infected patients with their families. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised the arrangements made for public cooperation under the leadership of MLA Patan Shri Ajay Vishnoi for running ambulances. He also praised the efforts being made by Shri Vishnoi to improve the health facilities in the area. Public Works Minister and Minister in-charge of Jabalpur district, Shri Gopal Bhargava, along with public representatives and officials were present in the programme.



Public cooperation is necessary to stop the possible third wave of Corona



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that adequate arrangements are being made at the state level to prevent the possible third wave of corona. He requested the residents of Patan to wear masks and strictly follow social distancing. He said that we can overcome the possibility of a possible third wave of Covid with public cooperation to a great extent. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to the residents of Patan that keeping in mind the changing nature of corona virus, take adequate precautions to prevent it. All possible help will be provided by the state government for the development of Patan area.



Expresses gratitude for cooperation in removing the encroachment



MLA Shri Ajay Vishnoi informed that the business class and public of Patan have given positive cooperation in making the main roads of Patan headquarters free from encroachment. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed his gratitude for the cooperation received from the business class and the public in removing the encroachment in Patan.



Panchayats honored with 100% vaccination



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honored the Panchayats who have achieved the target of cent percent vaccination in Patan area from the dais. He presented citations to the members of the Disaster Management Committees during the award ceremony. Khajuradauni, Kujraun and Ujdong are among the panchayats who were awarded from the dais for achieving the cent percent target of Covid vaccination.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inspected the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center located in the Community Health Center premises. MLA Shri Ajay Vishnoi informed about the work being done for expansion of health facilities in Patan area and preparedness to deal with possible third wave of Covid in Patan area.



Trees are our relatives and living oxygen plants: Chief Minister Shri Chouhan



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a Neem sapling in Nehru Garden during his stay in Jabalpur today. This tree plantation program inspired by the theme “Trees are our family” was organized in the social awareness campaign. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that trees are our relatives, relatives give us support and trees give us life. A tree is a living oxygen plant. Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava, MLA Shri Ashok Rohani, Commissioner Shri Chandrashekhar, IG Shri BS Chouhan, Collector Shri Karmaveer Sharma, Superintendent of Police Shri Siddharth Bahuguna and Dainik Bhaskar Managing Director Shri Kailash Agrawal, senior officers and dignitaries were present.

Related