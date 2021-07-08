Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants Ficus sapling in Smart Garden

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a Ficus sapling in Smart Garden today. The Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare and Technical Education, Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia also planted a Neem sapling, on the occasion.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is planting saplings every day as per his resolve. The Ficus sapling planted by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today was presented to him at a program organized in Jabalpur on July 7. Ficus has special importance in the decoration of home garden and parks. Neem is known as a supreme medicine. Neem is also of great importance in environmental protection.

