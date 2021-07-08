Madhya Pradesh Health minister addresses about the benefits of schemes

Bhopal: Minister of State for Public Health Engineering, Shri Brijendra Singh Yadav has instructed in the meeting of departmental officers of Indore and Ujjain divisions that all the works related to Jal Jeevan Mission should be completed in time-limit with quality. Minister Shri Yadav reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission works in detail in a meeting of Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer and sub-divisional officers of Indore and Ujjain divisions at Indore headquarters. During this, Additional Chief Secretary of the department, Shri Malay Srivastava, Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering Shri K.K. Sonagariya was also present.



Minister of State Shri Yadav said that Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given clear instructions in the meeting of senior officers that development works have to be started with full speed now. Jal Jeevan Mission is very important to overcome the drinking water crisis in the villages. He said that senior officers should come forward and take charge. The time period to achieve the goal is less and the work is more. By accepting the challenges like “time less and target bigger”, the government servants who fulfill them make their own separate and special identity. Minister of State Shri Yadav said that when welfare schemes come to the surface after wearing them, then public confidence in the government is established. Minister of State Shri Yadav directed that provision of water through tap connection for drinking water and toilets has to be made in Anganwadi and schools by August 15, keep it on top priority.



Additional Chief Secretary Shri Malay Srivastava told the officers that development work has been affected due to Kovid infection in the last one-and-a-half years, so now the works of Jal Jeevan Mission will have to be completed at full speed. He directed that after completion of drinking water schemes, community participation amount must be collected from the villagers for their maintenance, so that in future the water schemes are maintained and the villagers have continuous drinking water facility.



Chief Engineer Shri K.K. Sonagariya directed that the cases related to giving compassionate appointment to the relatives of the officers-employees who died from Corona should be resolved expeditiously. He said that in the villages where problems like transportation of drinking water or contaminated drinking water had come to the fore last year, proper arrangements should be made in those villages with special attention. In the meeting, Chief General Manager of Jal Nigam Shri Ajay Jain, Chief Engineer Indore Zone Shri V.S. Solanki, Chief Engineer-in-Charge Mechanical Shri Ashok Baghel and departmental officers were present.

