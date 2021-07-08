Madhya Pradesh CM thanks public for the success in getting control over Corona

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while attributing the success of Corona control in Jabalpur district to the coordinated efforts of the citizens, public representatives, members of disaster management committees and social workers appreciated the preparations being made to tackle the probable third wave. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the vaccination awareness programme and felicitation ceremony of village panchayats and local bodies of the district for doing excellent work in administering Corona vaccine, at Manas Bhawan today.



Expressing gratitude to the people of Jabalpur for overcoming Corona infection, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the people of Jabalpur, showing solidarity with the Crisis Management Committees, continued the fight against Corona with full enthusiasm successfully. The Chief Minister appreciated the administration for the preparations made in Jabalpur district to prevent the third wave of Corona. He said that the level at which preparations have been made in Jabalpur, it will be successful in stopping the third wave of Corona.



On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to the people to take precautions and warned that the slightest laxity in this would mean inviting the third wave. He said that we have examples of many such countries where the number of Corona cases has started increasing again. Therefore, we must not be careless and must strictly follow rules of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked public representatives and members of disaster management committees to conduct awareness campaigns in their respective areas and motivate people to adopt appropriate behaviour to prevent Corona infection. Stressing the need to make people aware about vaccination also, he said that people should also make efforts to get maximum people vaccinated against Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccination will help increase immunity, either no one will have Corona or it will not have much adverse effects. Expressing happiness over the end of the confusion regarding the Corona vaccine, he said that it is a matter of relief that the awareness about vaccination has increased among the people.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the members of Crisis Management Committees that their work is not over yet. These committees will have to continue the work of educating and making people aware. Stating the need for Crisis Management Committees meetings in every fifteen days, the Chief Minister said that efforts should be made that the third wave of Corona does not strike and if at all it does, we must be ready to fight against it with full preparedness so that its effect is minimized.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan stressed on isolating the infected person in new cases of Corona in the Covid Care Center so that the rest of the family members are not infected. He talked about conducting maximum Corona tests and instructed to include the acquaintances and relatives of the infected person in the contact tracing. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also urged the public representatives to cooperate with the administration in conducting Corona test in their respective areas. The Chief Minister expressed hope that people of Jabalpur will unitedly support in the fight against the third wave in the same way they supported the public representatives and administration in dealing with the second wave.



Orders for compassionate appointment issued



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan issued appointment orders to the dependents of deceased government employees in five cases of Chief Minister’s Covid Compassionate Appointment Scheme. Along with this, acceptance letters of monthly financial assistance of Rs five thousand were entrusted to two children who were orphaned during the Corona period.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan felicitated 34 gram panchayats of the district for cent percent vaccnation, Barela, the first nagar panchayat of the district with 100 pc vaccination, and members of the disaster management committee of Chandrashekhar Azad ward of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation with citations. On this occasion, a power point presentation was given in front of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on the efforts being made to stop the third wave of Corona in the district.



Minister in-charge of Jabalpur district Shri Gopal Bhargava, MLA Shri Ajay Vishnoi, Smt. Nandini Maravi, Shri Ashok Rohani, Shri Sushil Tiwari Indu, Shri Lakhan Ghanghoria, Shri Vinay Saxena and Shri Sanjay Yadav, President of District Panchayat’s Administrative Committee Smt. Manorama Patel, Smt. Sumitra Valmiki, former Minister Shri Anchal Sonkar, Shri Harendrajit Singh Babbu, Shri Sharad Jain, Shri Ashish Dubey and Shri Akhilesh Jain were present on the occasion.

