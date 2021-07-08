Madhya Pradesh CM announces the establishment of JEC as a world class college

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Amrit Mahotsav program on the entry of Jabalpur Engineering College into its glorious 75th year. He also launched the Center for Incubation Design and Innovation and New Teaching Block established under ‘Srajan’, a step towards Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a privileged moment for me to participate in this Amrit Mahotsav of Jabalpur Engineering College. This is a historic occasion. This college has churned out many national and international personalities. On this occasion, Minister in-charge of Jabalpur and Minister of Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries Shri Gopal Bhargav and Minister of Technical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Skill Development and Employment, Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia was present.



Two new branches will be started at graduation level



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we will make efforts to establish this heritage of Jabalpur as a world class engineering college. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is a need to start two new branches at the graduation level in JEC for which we have worked out. We have decided that branches of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and Mechatronics Engineering will be started here.



CM interacts with students



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also interacted with young engineering students during the Amrit Mahotsav programme. During this, he answered the queries of students Arya Singh Thakur, Ritika Sharma, Shrin Dubey, Purnima Srivastava and Rajneesh Kushwaha.



Plan made for ‘Start Your Business in Thirty Days’



During the dialogue, student Arya Singh Thakur, asked the Chief Minister a question related to promoting industrialization in the state. Replying to his question, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that speedy work is being done to promote industrialization in the state. We have made our industry policy progressive and investor friendly. Continuous efforts have been made to remove the obstacles in the way of industrial investment. We have also planned ‘Start Your Business in Thirty Days’ in the direction of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Right now 13 new clusters of our MSMEs have been approved and we are working towards increasing their number continuously.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a decision has also been taken to build three industrial corridors in the state. The first is the Atal Expressway, the second is to establish a corridor for different industries via Jabalpur-Rewa-Satna to Singrauli and the third is the Narmada Expressway. We will start the Narmada Expressway from Amarkantak and take it to the border of Gujarat via Jabalpur and try to build industrial clusters for small scale industries, cottage industries and large investments.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while answering the question, called upon the youth to become job providers, and not job seekers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government would extend all possible cooperation to the youth. We had earlier launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana for financial support. We will revive it and create opportunities for our youth to set up industries.



Model ITI will be established at each divisional headquarters



During the interaction with the youth, engineering college student Ritika Sharma asked a question regarding skill development. On this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that education has three objectives, to impart knowledge, to impart values ​​of citizenship and to impart skills. We have to fill the gap between normal manpower and skilled manpower. For this, we have started work towards setting up model ITIs in all the divisional headquarters of the state. Along with this, we are working on setting up a Global Skill Park in Bhopal in collaboration with Singapore, in which 6 thousand children will get admission simultaneously and it will be our world class skill park.



If there is a will there has to be a way



During the interaction, student Shirin Dubey asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan about the source of his energy and positivity during the Corona period. Replying to this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that those seven nights of oxygen crisis were very difficult. I did not sleep. I personally spoke to the oxygen tanker drivers. He said that if a person resolves, nothing is impossible. If there is a will there is a way. We are not the only ones who have made efforts to take the state out of crisis. The public also extended its cooperation. We constituted district, block and village level Crisis Management Groups. Everyone made efforts unitedly, and with public support, we have fought and are still fighting this battle.



Tourism is the strength of Madhya Pradesh



During the Yuva Samvad, a question was raised regarding tourism development. On this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that tourism is the strength of Madhya Pradesh. In the past also we have won many national awards. We have done the work of formulating a better policy for tourism. Tourism is being promoted through various innovative ideas like buffer mein safar , hot balloon etc. We are also working on developing rural tourism. Work is being done to promote it keeping in mind the various dimensions of tourism.



Work going on towards enabling the youth of the state to provide employment



On a question about the efforts being made by the state government towards establishing young engineers by student Rajneesh Kushwaha, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have made various schemes for meritorious students including Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana. Mukhyamantri Yuva Contractor Yojana has also been a part of it. We are working towards enabling the youth of our state to provide employment.



Minister Shri Bhargav’s address



Minister in-charge of Jabalpur district Shri Bhargava said that this is a historic occasion and an important day. Madhya Pradesh government is working continuously towards making education useful. We have also worked in the field of skill upgradation. Jabalpur Engineering College is a historical heritage. The students here have worked with big institutions besides working in the political sector.



Name of JEC should be talked about by everyone



Technical Education Minister Smt. Scindia talked about working energetically for the all-round development of Jabalpur Engineering College. She said that we will work towards bringing it to the international level. She said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has always inspired us to do better work in the field of education. It is under his guidance that we are taking the children forward towards setting up their own enterprise. We will try to establish this college in such a way that its name becomes a talk of the town as the CM’s will.



First batch engineer of the college Shri Gupta narrates its history



First batch Engineer and Trustee of Jabalpur Engineering College Alumni Association Engineer Shri SK Gupta also threw light on the glorious history of JEC. He also gave information about the students who brought laurels to the college nationally and at the international stage. Regional MLA Shri Ashok Rohani also addressed the Amrit Mahotsav programme. On this occasion, a postage stamp issued by the Indian Postal Department on the historical heritage of the college was released. At the end of the programme, alumni of the college and founder of HCL, Padma Bhushan Shri Ajay Choudhary virtually expressed his gratitude.

