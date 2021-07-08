Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about third covid wave

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that we are fully prepared to deal with the possible third wave of Covid. He said that hope children should never get infected, but even if such a situation arises, best arrangements have been made for children to play and their admission apart from their mothers’ lodging in the district hospital, Jabalpur. Arrangements are also being made for the necessary equipment for the treatment in the children’s ward.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan visited Seth Govinddas District Hospital, Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur today and took stock of the arrangements made to deal with the possible third wave of Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan dedicated a newly constructed 20 bedded High Dependency Unit with state-of-the-art medical equipment and resources for better treatment of children. Along with this, he also laid the foundation of the upgradation work of the 20 bedded ICU ward to be built at a cost of about Rs two crore 12 lakh and also inspected the 13 bedded Intensive Care Unit built earlier.



During the inspection, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was told by Collector Shri Karmaveer Sharma that the existing 13-bedded ICU of the children has been upgraded and 20 more beds are being increased. Now there are 33 ICU beds in the district hospital. Arrangements will be made to provide Multipara monitor, ventilator, bed side x-ray machine etc. in each bed.



20 bedded HDU ward



Multipara Monitor, Highflow Oxygen Machines, CPAP, BiPAP, Highflow Nasal Cannula, Oxygen Concentrator have been set up for the best treatment of children in the 20-bedded HDU ward. The Chief Minister also viewed a photo exhibition of the preparations made in view of the possible third wave during the Covid period besides the health arrangements.



Meanwhile, Minister in charge of the district and Minister of Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries Shri Gopal Bhargav, MLA Shri Ashok Rohani and MLA Shri Vinay Saxena, former Minister Shri Anchal Sonkar and Shri Sharad Jain, Commissioner Disabilities Shri Sandeep Rajak, Divisional Commissioner Mr. B. Chandrashekhar, IG Shri Bhagwat Singh Chouhan, Collector Shri Karmaveer Sharma, Superintendent of Police Shri Siddharth Bahuguna, Regional Director Health Services Dr. Sanjay Mishra and CMHO Dr. Ratnesh Kuraria was present.

