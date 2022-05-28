PASSING OUT PARADE – SPRING TERM 2022 HELD AT INDIAN NAVAL ACADEMY ON 28 MAY 22

New Delhi :In a spectacular Passing out Parade (POP) held at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, on Saturday, 28 May 22, 250 trainees comprising Midshipmen of 102 Indian Naval Academy Course, cadets of 32 Naval Orientation Course (Extended), 34 Naval Orientation Course (Regular and Coast Guard), 35 Naval Orientation Course (Regular) passed out with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab-initio training.

The Parade was reviewed by Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff who awarded medals to meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets on completion of the Ceremonial Review. Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command was the Conducting Officer.

The ‘President’s Gold Medal’ for the Indian Naval Academy B. Tech Course was awarded to Midshipman Suseendranathan Aditya. The other medal winners were as follows: –

(a) CNS Silver medal for INAC B. Tech Course –

Midshipman Shivakumar Balasubramanian Iyer

(b) FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for INAC B. Tech Course-

Midshipman Ashish Sharma

(c) CNS Gold Medal for NOC (Extended) – Cadet Sanpreet Singh

(d) FOC-in-C South Silver Medal for NOC (Extended)- Cadet Abhishek Khohal

(e) Commandant, INA Bronze Medal for NOC (Extended) – Cadet Sakthi Vignesh V

(f) CNS Gold Medal for NOC (Regular) – Cadet Smin N Padhiyar

(g) Commandant, INA Silver Medal for NOC (Regular)- Cadet Tulsidas Bhardwaj

(h) Zamorin Trophy for Best All round women cadet – Cadet Smin N Padhiyar

(j) CNS Gold Medal for NOC (Regular) – Cadet Divyanshu Kaushik

(k) Commandant, INA Silver Medal for NOC (Regular)- Cadet Pushpendra Singh

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, past the Academy’s Quarterdeck, in Slow March, to the traditional notes of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ – the poignant farewell tune played by armed forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, for their ‘Antim Pag’ or final step at the Indian Naval Academy.

Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the trainees on parade for their impeccable turn out, smart drill and movements on parade. The Reviewing Officer emphasised on the core values of Duty, Honour and Courage. The Reviewing Officer and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of passing out trainees and congratulated them for their successful completion of the rigorous training.

These officers will proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields. Stringent precautionary measures instituted by the Academy were instrumental in accomplishing the challenging objectives of training cadets during COVID-19 and successful culmination of the Spring Term 2022 at INA.