Atal Innovation Mission organized national outreach meet for second edition of Atal New India Challenge in collaboration with AIC-GIM Foundation

New Delhi :Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog today organised ‘National Outreach Meet’ for the second edition of the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC) at International Centre Goa, hosted by AIC-GIM Foundation.

ANIC is a flagship program of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. The program aims to seek, select, support and nurture technology-based innovations that solve sectoral challenges of national importance and societal relevance. Continuing on the path to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, AIM has launched the ANIC 2.0 program to proactively collaborate with esteemed Ministries and the associated industries, and provide a steady stream of innovative products & solutions. Each ANIC winner will be eligible for a funding of up to INR 1 crore. These winners will get mentorship, networking and incubation support by Atal Incubation Centres across the country.

The sectors in which ANIC 2.0 launched the challenges include E-mobility, Road Transportation, Space Technology and Application, Sanitation, Medical Devices and Equipment, Waste Management and Agriculture.

Program Director, AIM, NITI Aayog Pramit Dash interacted with Atal Incubation Centres and startups from Goa present at the event. He highlighted the relevance of ANIC 2.0 in current innovation landscape and encouraged the stakeholders to champion the program at national and state level. He emphasised on supporting 100+ innovations in year 2022-23 through ANIC 2.0, across sectors.

The first edition of the ANIC program received more than 1000 applications for 24 challenges and is currently supporting 30+ startups through grants, partnerships, networking, tech support, mentorship, infrastructure and access to investors.