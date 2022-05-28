President of India lays the foundation stone/ launches various health infrastructure projects of Government of Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi :The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone/ launched various health infrastructure projects of Government of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh today (May 28, 2022). These include establishment of Regional Institute of Respiratory Diseases and Center of Excellence for Orthopedics under Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and projects related to strengthen the health services in district hospitals and civil hospitals of Dewas, Sehore, Shajapur, Jabalpur, Indore, Morena, Ujjain and Bhopal etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it should be the endeavour of every government to provide affordable healthcare facilities to the people from all sections of the society. He expressed confidence that people of those areas will get better facilities after completion of projects initiated today.

The President said that it is the supreme duty of a human to serve the living beings. A large number of doctors are also working with the spirit of service to people. He noted that many talented doctors took a vow of service and sacrifice by living in the tribal and rural areas of the country. He cited the example of Padma Shree Dr Leela Joshi who has been working for more than two decades to reduce the mortality rate due to anemia in the tribal, rural and urban slums of Ratlam district. He said that such dedicated doctors are needed for the success of the efforts of Governments to provide health facilities to each and every person of the society.