Paschim Odisha Krushi Mela 2023 inaugurated

Sambalpur : Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, in his video message at the inaugural function of Paschim Odisha Krushi Mela 2023, jointly organized by Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) and Department of Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment, Government of Odisha in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has said that farm mechanization is the need of the hour. While addressing the farmers of Western Odisha, he said that the state government is fully committed to the overall development of the farming community and it’s a top priority for the government. The state government’s Kalia, Balarama scheme, and Millet Mission are framed to achieve this very objective. He also appreciated the effort of farmers and said that due to their valuable contribution, Odisha has been conferred with many awards nationally at regular intervals.

On this occasion, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Sri Ranendra Pratap Swain said that, Odisha has a focused approach towards agriculture. During last 20 years state has achieved exemplary success in production enhancement. We are nearer to self sufficient in fish, livestock and egg production. Food grain production has increased from 55.35 lakh metric tonne in 2000-01 to 130.29 lakh metric tonne by 2020-21, a increase of 160 percent. Simillarly, oilseed production has increased 58 percent, pulses 66 percent and vegetable production increased by 67 percent. Fish production increased to 9 lakth 90 thousand metric tonne in last 20 years. Odisha is now fourth largest fish producer of the country, he also mentioned.

State government has implemented projects worth Rs 200Cr to mitigate the impact of flood in agriculture land. Western Odisha is the largest beneficiary of this program, He added.

Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Kumar Tripathy said that, we have prepared a plan to organize Krushak Mela at different part of the state. As per the instruction of Hon’ble Chief Minister the first mela has organized in Sambalpur. Agriculture sector contributes 20 percent to our economy. More than half of population depends on agriculture. Government has committed to increase the income of farmers. Our farmers need to focus more commercialization and market linkage of their products. They also need to embrace entrepreneurship. Many youth of farming community have shown interest to start business. Government is giving 75 percent subsidy on machines. He urged farmers to take advantage of the scheme.

Among other dignitaries present on the occasion are Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary, IAS, Director, Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production, Govt of Odisha, Ms Ananya Das, IAS, Collector & DM, Sambalpur, Shri Kishore Chandra Nayak, MLA, Kuchinda, Smt Kumudini Nayak, Prsident ZP, Sambalpur and other industry leaders & farmers.

More than 100 indoor and outdoor stalls, comprising Agri Implants, Millets, Handlooms, Handicrafts and live demonstrations of heavy machinery has been seen in the event. 5 progressive farmers from Western Odisha were awarded for their exemplary work in agriculture and farming. Hon’ble Agriculture minister today handed over keys of combine harvester, Tractor and Mudhi Making machine to the progressive farmers using direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.

The five-day seminars will have plenary sessions on Revitalizing Rice Based Cropping System, Enhancing farmer’s income through horticultural intervention, Climate Resilient Agriculture, Agri Export Promotion, Income Enhancement Through Fisheries activities, Income Enhancement Through Livestock Activities, Agribusiness – Flourishing Agri enterprise. For the training of the farmers on various subjects like Participation of Women in Farm Mechanization Sector, Fish Farming through Cage Culture & Biofloc, Integrated Farming Systems, International Year of Millets; Opportunities & Benefits of Growing Millets, Off season Vegetable Cultivation and exotic Fruits Cultivation: Problems and Prospects, Micro Irrigation & Protected Cultivation: Benefits & Challenges.