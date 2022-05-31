Parshottam Rupala to address the Inaugural Session at Conclave of 75 Entrepreneurs and Exhibition of 75 Indigenous Livestock Breeds

New Delhi : Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will be the Chief Guest and will address the Inaugural Session at ‘Conclave of 75 Entrepreneurs and Exhibition of 75 Indigenous Livestock Breeds’ being organised tomorrow in New Delhi. Dr. L Murugan, MoS, FAHD and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, MoS, FAHD will be the Guests of Honour at the event and will also deliver address at the event.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying in association with CII is organising the Conclave with a focus on dairy & poultry farmers, innovative entrepreneurs, startups and industry as well as a digital exhibition to showcase the best 75 indigenous breeds from bovine/caprine/avian/porcine species.

The conference at the Conclave is focussing on three technical thematic sessions nanely Increasing productivity and improving animal health, Value addition and market linkages and Innovation and technology. The focus is on showcasing the key trends, identifying the opportunity and drawing a clear roadmap for the dairy and poultry sector with focus on enhancing farmers’ incomes. The sessions in the Conclave will showcase some of the innovative solutions/best practices that offer the potential to transform the dairy and poultry sector and enhance farmers’ incomes and will aim towards creating a road map for the dairy and poultry sector. It will be a deep dive into the emerging opportunities and will be a platform to learn from the experiences of progressive farmers, entrepreneurs, as well as start-ups as to how value addition, diversified product portfolio and improved market access have helped in changing the dynamics in the dairy and poultry sector and also created enhanced income opportunities.

Digital exhibition in the Conclave will showcase 75 Indigenous Livestock Breeds and success stories of dairy and poultry farmers, FPOs, innovative entrepreneurs, start-ups and industry.