Parliament’s Winter Session Concludes: 19 Bills Passed Across 14 Sittings in 18 Days

New Delhi, 22 December: The Winter Session of Parliament which commenced on 4th December, 2023 has been adjourned sine die on 21st December, 2023. The Session provided 14 sittings spread over a period of 18 days.

During the Session 12 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and 18 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 17 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. 3 Bills were withdrawn with the leave of Lok Sabha while one Bill was withdrawn with the leave of Rajya Sabha. Total number of Bills passed by both the Houses of Parliament during the Session is 19.

During the Session, First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and Demands for Excess Grant for 2020 -21 were discussed and voted in full and the related Appropriation Bills were introduced, discussed and passed by Lok Sabha on 12.12.2023 after a debate of about 05 hours 40 mins. Rajya Sabha returned these Bills on 19.12.2023 after a debate of about 22 minutes.

Three landmark Bills relating to the criminal justice system to ensure victim-centric justice namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 were passed by both the Houses of Parliament during the Session.

Lists of Bills introduced in Lok Sabha, Bills passed by Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha and Bills passed by both the Houses and Bills withdrawn are attached in Annex.

Some of the major Bills passed by both Houses during the Session are as under:

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to repeal the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879 and incorporate the provisions of Section 36 of the Legal Practitioners Act 1879 in the Advocates Act, 1961.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to change in nomenclature of 'weak and under-privileged classes (social castes) to 'Other Backward Classes' in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to provide nomination of not more than two members, one of whom shall be a woman from the community of Kashmiri Migrants and one member from Displaced person from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 provides for establishment of a Central Tribal University in Telangana.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 seeks to Repeal 76 redundant and obsolete laws.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to extend the validity of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 for a further period of three years from 01.01.2024 to 31.12.2026 thereby providing protection from punitive action to certain forms of unauthorised Developments in Delhi.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 seeks to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission and for matters connected therewith.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 seeks to provide for press, registration of periodicals and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Telecommunications Bill, 2023 seeks to amend and consolidate the laws relating to development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of spectrum; and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

In the Rajya Sabha, one Short Duration Discussion under Rule 176, was held on Economic situation in the country by Shri Derek O’ Brien, M.P spanning over 10 hours 25 mins.

The productivity of Lok Sabha was approximately 74% and that of Rajya Sabha was approximately 79 %.