Parliamentary Affairs Minister to meet Floor Leaders of Political Parties in Parliament on 30th January

New Delhi,29th January: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi will hold meeting with the floor Leaders of Political Parties in both the houses of the Parliament, before the start of the Parliament Session. The All Party meeting will be held at 11:30A.M. tomorrow, i.e., 30th January, 2024 at Parliament Library Building, New Delhi.

The Parliament session will commence with the address of the President on 31st January, 2024 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on 9th February, 2024. Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Union Budget on 1st February, 2024.