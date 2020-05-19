Paradip Port Trust gears up for #CycloneAmhpan

Paradip: As the cyclonic storm Amphan is expected to trigger heavy downpour accompanied by high-velocity wind in the locality, the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has braced up to meet any eventuality, PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy told the media on Monday,

Roy said the drains in the locality have been cleared on a war-footing in order to avoid any possible water logging. Four teams of PPT with chain saws and pay-loader would function round the clock during the cyclone to clear the roads likely to be blocked due to uprooting of trees, he said.

As precautionary measures, around 20 ships from the anchorage areas have been moved to safer water in the deep sea. No onward movement of ships has been permitted from 18 hours of May 17, 2020. Currently, the Port has planned only outward movements of ships which are expected to be completed by 20 hours of May 18, 2020. All operations are being wound up and the Port is being cleared of all personnel by May 19 evening. From May 19, except few employees required for critical areas, nobody would be inside the prohibited area, he said.

A medical team along with ambulance would be available to meet any medical emergencies. Six cyclone shelters have been activated, where people from the local slums and low-lying areas would be accommodated with proper social distancing norms. They would be provided with dry rations, cooked food items, drinking water, face masks and sanitisers. The cyclone shelters would also be equipped with generator sets for uninterrupted electric supply, added Roy.

PPT Deputy Chairman AK Bose was present at the Press meet.

