Odisha: Matric answers evaluation from May 21

Bhubaneswar: In view of cyclone Amphan, evaluation of the High School Certificate (matriculation) examination answer sheets that was scheduled to begin on May 20, has been postponed by a day, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday.

Now, the evaluation would commence from May 21. Notably, the answer sheets evaluation was conducted for two days, March 18 and 19, and then stopped following announcement of Covid-19 lockdown. Recently, the Government had declared to resume the evaluation from May 20.

As many as 23,000 teachers would be engaged for the evaluation to be carried out in over 60 centres.

