Paradip Port observes World Maritime Day

New Delhi : With the theme, “Seafarers: at the core of shipping’s future” Paradip Port observed the 44th World Maritime Day, today.

On this occasion, at PPT, Capt. AC Sahu, Harbour Master hoisted the World Maritime Day flag at the Marine Site office in presence of other senior officials of Marine Dept. and students of Odisha Maritime Academy. Due to threat of spreading of COVID-19, the celebration of World Maritime Day was conducted in a restricted manner this year.

The significance of this day is to emphasize the importance of International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the maritime sector and to highlight its contribution towards Maritime Safety, Maritime Security and Marine Environment. In simple manner, it can be explained that World Maritime Day is celebrated for carrying out commercial sea transport in a safe, secured and environmental friendly manner for the economic growth of the world.

World Maritime Day was first celebrated on 17th March, 1978 to mark the occasion of enforcing first convention of IMO in 1958 and since then every year, during last week of September, the World Maritime Day is observed globally.