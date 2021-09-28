PM Narendra Modi congratulates Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr L Murugan on being elected to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated his ministerial colleagues, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr L Murugan on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to my Ministerial colleagues, @sarbanandsonwal and @Murugan_Mo on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. I am confident that they will enrich Parliamentary proceedings and further our agenda of public good.”