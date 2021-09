New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday and prayed for her long and healthy life.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life.”