Panasonic launches 10 exclusive models on Amazon and Flipkart

New Delhi: In an endeavour to help consumers shop for electronics from the comfort and safety of their homes; Panasonic India, the diversified technology company has launched an exclusive range of home appliances on Amazon and Flipkart. The exclusive range includes 10 new models of appliances such as semi-automatic and top-load washing machines starting INR 8,290; frost free refrigerators starting INR 23,490 and LED Televisions, starting at INR 19,990.

Restricted within the confines of their homes, consumers are investing in appliances and making the best use of their electronic companions (appliances) to support in their daily chores. Keeping this in mind, Panasonic’s exclusive range has been designed to extend complete comfort, convenience, cost efficiency and durability to consumers.

Announcing the exclusive e-commerce range, Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Chief – Sanyo and E-Commerce Business, Panasonic India said, “We are witnessing a pent-up demand for electronics with a mix of replacement buying and new buyers. Given the current scenario, consumers are looking at contactless purchases; driving adoption of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. We had introduced our 40- inch LED TV on Amazon and Flipkart in June 2020 and the inventory was sold out within a week. Compared to pre-lockdown, we have witnessed an increased contribution to overall sales from e-commerce.”

Panasonic India will also be adding more models and categories such as microwave, vacuum cleaners, large size televisions and personal audio solutions as part of the exclusive range on Amazon and Flipkart in the coming months.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Washing Machines

Keeping in mind the Indian sensibilities, Panasonic washing machines are equipped with features that allow individual wash programs to tackle the most-stubborn stains, resulting in a perfect wash. Panasonic Semi-Automatic Washing Machines – Comes with a modern design and Active Foam system for effective stain removal. Extending energy and water efficiency, the models possess in-built eco-friendly solutions like Aqua Shower Rinse that saves water up to 28%.

Segment Model Code Capacity Price (INR) Semi-automatic NA-W65E5ARB 6.5KG 8,290 Semi-automatic NA-W70E5RRB 7.0KG 9,490 Semi-automatic NA-W80E5HRB 8.0KG 12,290 Top Load NA-F60LF1HRB 6.0KG 12,990

Link to product range: Flipkart ; Amazon

Refrigerators

With best in class energy efficiency, Panasonic’s frost free refrigerator models come equipped with best in class 6-speed Inverter Compressor that provides optimum cooling and upto 49% power saving*. Also, equipped with AG Clean technology that deactivates upto 99.9% of bacteria in the refrigerator to keep food fresh and boasts of 20% extra storage space with a 35L jumbo vegetable box, biggest in the industry, for better convenience

Model Code Capacity Price (INR) NR-MBG31VSS3 307 L Inverter 28,490 NR-MBG34VSS3 336 L Inverter 30,490 NR-TBG27VSS3 268 L Inverter 23,490 NR-TBG31VSS3 305 L Inverter 27,490 NR-TBG34VSS3 335 L Inverter 29,490

Link to product range: Flipkart; Amazon

LED Televisions

Panasonic LED Televisions are designed to deliver Hollywood like picture quality with outstanding colour realism, contrast, brightness and impressive cinematic sound. Powered by Google’s Android Platform, the series brings together the exceptional smart features and Google-certified built-in assistance tools to offer a superior TV viewing experience. Supporting Vivid Digital Pro that sets a whole new standard of image quality and visual experience, Panasonic TVs extend high picture supremacy and viewing experience.

Model Code Size Price (INR) TH-40HS450DX 40″ 19,990

