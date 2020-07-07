MCL to build Openpendals in villages of Sundargarh

Sundargarh: 31 villages in Hemgir, Tangarpali, Lephripara and Sadar Sundargarh blocks are going to get ‘Open pendals’ under the CSR scheme of MCL. The Company has earmarked 2.94 Crore for the project. Locally termed as ‘Mondap’ it serves as a common place for social interactions and community events. Each pendal is conceptualised as a raised rectangular platform with roof having tiled flooring and steel railings.

MCL operates two administrative Areas namely Bsaundhara and Mahalakshmi in Sundargarh district. The coalfields presently produce 23 Million tonnes per annum and are being planned to produce 70 Million tonne per annum in near future.

It may be noted that Hemgir, Tangarpali and Lephripara have a dominant ST population and are under the preview of Integrated Tribal Development Agency. Developing amenities for the cause of social welfare in these tribal settlements will lead to mainstreaming and overall development of the region.

