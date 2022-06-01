OYO adds more than 1250 new corporates since March 2022 as it bets big on business travel

Chennai: As a sign that business travel in India is rapidly rebounding, OYO has added more than 1250 corporates since March 2022. The recovery is led by small and medium enterprises, traditional business houses & conglomerates, startups, travel management companies as well as film production houses which have emerged as a key customer category for OYO in recent times.

The list of top cities searched and booked by corporates include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi. Small and medium businesses continue to contribute significantly to the business travel bookings as more and more people from this segment opt for physical interactions; still a key factor for them to expand their business.