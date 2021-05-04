Over 18 people will get Covid-19 vaccine from today in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Today from May 5, people above 18 years of age will start getting vaccinated. Smt. Archana Mundir, Deputy Director State IEC Bureau, informed that vaccination will be done in a phased manner throughout the state as per the availability of vaccines. As vaccines become available, the outline of the vaccination program will be formed. In a session, vaccines will be given to people between 18 and 44 years of age. Individuals who have completed 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated. One lakh 48 thousand vaccine doses will be made between May 5 and 15. Vaccination Days will be on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. Regular vaccination days Tuesday and Friday will not be for Covid-19 vaccination.



Registration of beneficiaries for vaccination is done by Cowin portal selfregistration.cowin.gov.in and enter your registered mobile number. OTP of 6 digits will come on mobile. After submitting the OTP, the details will be visible, and the time slot will be booked for the nearest vaccination center. Photo ID will be required for registration such as an Aadhaar card, pan card, driving license, etc.



In the pre-operative Covid vaccination, health workers, front-line workers and beneficiaries above 45 years who have been deprived of a second dose will be given a second dose of vaccine on a priority basis. Vaccines have been provided to all districts on the basis of availability. Instructions have been issued to districts for the upcoming session. Besides, instructions have also been given that vaccine-session schools, colleges, government offices, community halls, etc. should be organized in the non-Covid venue. Ensure adherence to protocol in sanitation, cold storage, etc. at the vaccination site, so that corona infection can be prevented.





