“Family of Corona patients will not face hardship anymore”- Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Sarang

Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang on Tuesday launched the Free Swastha Aahar Yojana (Healthy Food Scheme) for the corona patients of Bhopal. With the introduction of this scheme, the relatives of the corona patient will no longer have to face any hardship. The patient will get nutritious food on time free of cost in the hospital where he admitted. Minister Sarang said that as a pilot project, this scheme has been started in 110 hospitals in Bhopal. On its success, this scheme will be started in other cities of the state as well. Bhopal Collector Shri Avinash Lavania was also present at the inauguration of the scheme.



Minister Shri Sarang said that during the review meeting of District Disaster Management Committee and Corona Curfew, it was revealed that due to Corona Curfew, there is a problem in delivering food to the patients in hospitals. At the same time, when the corona patient’s family members come to the hospital with food for him, then there is always a possibility of infection. Therefore, the government has started providing free food to the patients in hospitals with the help of voluntary organisations and public support. Minister Shri Sarang said that now the relatives of the corona patients will not face any trouble and there will be no risk of their getting infected. Also, the patient will also get nutritious food on time in the hospital. Anyway, during this time, a healthy diet is needed for the patient to recover quickly.



Minister Shri Sarang informed that a helpline number for free healthy food service scheme is also being started soon. On those number the family of the patient will be able to tell the hospital where the patient is admitted for the delivery of food to him.

Related