“Free treatment of the poor is the responsibility of government”- CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the arranging the treatment of the poor is the responsibility of the government. He said that hospitals have been identified to provide free treatment to the poor people. Along with this, efforts should be made to expand the system of free treatment to the poor. He said that ways to reduce the fixed rates of C.T. scans should also be considered. The rate should be such that it can be borne by the economically weaker section also. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the corona core group meeting today through video conference from the Chief Minister’s residence. It was informed in the meeting that the state’s positivity rate has come down from the national average on May 4. The state average has come down to 20.7 percent as compared to the national average of 21.6 percent.



Covid patients should be treated at fixed rates in private hospitals



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that along with Ayushman card, alternative arrangements for free treatment should also be made for the treatment of poor people. He said that treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals should be done at the fee prescribed by the government. He stated the need to make this system more efficient. He said that no hospital will be allowed to charge at arbitrary rates for treatment. Strict action will be taken against those who do so. He instructed to fix the ambulance rates on a per kilometer basis. Similarly, arrangements should be made according to the prescribed protocol for the advice to do C.T. scans.



In charge ministers should see arrangements of Covid Care Centres in rural area



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has directed the in-charge ministers to inspect the quarantine centres and covid care centres in rural areas and make the arrangements effective there. He said that public awareness should also be raised regarding the arrangements of quarantine and covid care centres, so that the infection can be controlled by keeping the infected person there. He informed that he himself will also make surprise inspections of the covid care and quarantine centres in rural areas.



200 oxygen bed hospital in Bina refinery to start soon



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the construction work of the hospital to be built at Bina Refinery. It was told that the hospital with 200 oxygen beds will be started by the middle of May. He also directed to speed up the pace of oxygen plant under construction in Mohasa-Babai. Along with this, Covid Care Centre will soon be started at ESI Hospital in Indore.



Oxygen availability situation improves



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the oxygen supply system in the state. It was reported that the availability of oxygen has improved. 683 metric tonnes of oxygen has been supplied against the requirement of 516 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 2. More than 90 percent oxygen supply is being maintained properly in comparison to the amount of oxygen allocated to the state. More than 2 days of oxygen requirement has been stored in the medical colleges of the state. Oxygen storage capacity in the state is growing rapidly towards completion. In the last four days, 4 new oxygen tankers have also been received. Two tankers imported from Singapore will also be received in the next 2-3 days. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated all the members of the operations team on making the oxygen supply system effective and said that monitoring intensity should be maintained.



More people discharged from hospitals



It was informed in the meeting that 12 thousand 236 new positive cases have been found in the state today. The number of people discharged from hospitals has increased by about 5 percent. There were 1781 discharges on May 3 as compared to 1505 discharged on May 2.

Related