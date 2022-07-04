Outcome of the Eighth Biennial Meeting on the UN Programme of Action to prevent, combat and eradicate illicit trade & International Tracing Instrument for illicit small arms and light weapons

New Delhi : Eighth Biennial Meeting of States on the implementation of the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) and the International Tracing Instrument for illicit SALW was held in New York from 27 June to 1 July 2022. The meeting adopted an outcome document aimed at strengthening the implementation of the Programme of Action as well as the International Tracing Instrument against illicit trafficking of SALW.

During the meeting, India emphasized the importance of full and effective implementation of the UN Programme of Action and the International Tracing Instrument, particularly their significance in dealing with the threat of terrorism as an important global challenge. India urged strengthening the implementation of these instruments, including through improved national efforts in controlling illicit trade in SALW, and developing a mechanism for tracing of illicit SALW, to make it more effective. India also underlined the importance of international cooperation and assistance, particularly support to developing countries in the implementation of these instruments and a fellowship programme for them.

The outcome document of the Eighth Biennial Meeting recognized the adverse effects of illicit arms trade in exacerbating terrorism and emphasized the role of these UN instruments in addressing the threat posed by terrorism. It also affirmed the resolve of States to enforce and apply adequate national controls to the entire lifecycle of SALW. States also agreed to strengthen tracing measures for illicit small arms and explore means for enhancing international cooperation in tracing them with the involvement of the UN. The meeting considered implications of recent technological developments in the field of SALW, illicit trafficking concerns and ways to address their aggravating effects on the instruments. Towards the fourth review conference in 2024, the outcome document agreed on a comprehensive analysis of trends, challenges and opportunities in the implementation of these two UN instruments and consider recommendations on their effective implementation.