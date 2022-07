Bhubaneswar : In reply to a written question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed in the house today that Vigilance has registered a total of 980 cases against 328 persons on charges of amassing disproportionate assets from 2019 to May 2022 .

Besides, as many as 336 cases have been adjudicated in the court in the said period of time and 182 persons were punished under relevant sections of law after their conviction.