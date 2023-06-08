“Our unwavering commitment towards a healthier India has led to significant strides in the healthcare sector” – PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared articles, graphics, videos and information about the Government’s commitment to ensuring that no Indian is left behind in the journey towards wellness.
The Prime Minister tweeted :
“Our unwavering commitment towards a healthier India has led to significant strides in the healthcare sector. Together, we will ensure that no Indian is left behind in our journey towards wellness. #9YearsOfHealthForAll”
