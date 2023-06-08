Revised Schedule for regulated operations of Diesel Generator (DG) sets including for periods under GRAP

To comprehensively and effectively prevent, control and abate air pollution caused by Diesel Generator (DG) sets in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), in modification of all extant directions/ orders/ guidelines, has directed for adoption of the Revised Schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR including Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Office establishments, etc. The Revised Schedule is tabled below:

S. No. Capacity Range of DG sets System to be adopted for control of emissions Regulations for use Power generating sets of all capacities running on LPG/ Natural Gas/ Bio-gas/Propane/Butane None No restrictions. (Even during periods under GRAP(Graded Response Action Plan) ) Portable DG sets (below 19 kW) None No restrictions other than under GRAP. Not to be permitted during periods of restriction under GRAP. 19 kW to less than 125 kW Dual fuel mode (Natural Gas & Diesel) No restrictions during periods other than under GRAP. To be permitted to run for maximum 2 hrs. in a day during restrictions under GRAP subject to methodical maintenance of log of operation of DG sets, preferably in a digital mode. 125 kW to less than 800 kW Dual fuel mode AND Retro-fitted ECDs through certified vendors / agencies No restrictions. (Even during periods under GRAP) 800 kW and above Dual fuel mode OR Any other emission control device/ System Strictly subject to compliance for stack emissions. No restrictions during periods other than under GRAP. To be permitted to run for maximum 2 hrs. in a day during restrictions under GRAP subject to methodical maintenance of log of operation of DG sets, preferably in a digital mode. New power generating sets of all capacities up to 800 kW procured to the standards as in MoEFCC notification No.Q-15017/05/ 2012-CPW and GSR 804(E) dated 03.11.2022 None No restrictions. (Even during periods under GRAP)

Further, the above noted schedule for regulation of DG sets would come into force in the entire NCR strictly w.e.f. 01.10.2023. Retro-fitment of dual fuel kits and/ or Emission Control Devices (ECDs), wherever warranted, needs to be targeted to be completed latest by 30.09.2023, failing which the use of the DG set shall not be permitted under any circumstances, anywhere in the entire NCR, even for periods not under GRAP restrictions.

Representations from industrial associations, commercial entities, business organizations and individuals were received in the Commission and the issues have been repeatedly raised during interactions including with the industrial associations and the Chambers of Commerce, and with MSMEs associations across NCR in particular citing various techno-commercial and financial constraints. In view of the technical, commercial and practical aspects and the constraints involved in emission control from DG sets and considering the practical aspects of implementation of Directions and a need to minimize pollution arising out of large scale use of DG sets across the various sectors including industrial, commercial, institutional and residential units/ premises, the extant directions on the regulated use of DG sets were comprehensively reviewed leading to the revised schedule.

The Commission again urges all stakeholders concerned including vendors for all capacities of DG sets in the NCR, to strictly adopt of the Revised Schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the entire NCR. NCR State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs)/ DPCC shall ensure compliance of above directions through suitable consent mechanisms and periodic monitoring.