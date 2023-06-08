“Jammu and Kashmir the construction of 2-lane Jaiswal Bridge over River Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44 has been completed”- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said in Jammu and Kashmir the construction of a 2-lane Jaiswal Bridge over River Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44 has been completed. In a series of tweets the Minister said this meticulously designed Balanced Cantilever bridge spans 118 meters and has been built at a cost of ₹20 Crore.







Shri Gadkari said the establishment of this bridge serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it will alleviate congestion along the Chanderkot to Ramban section, ensuring smoother vehicular movement. Secondly, it will facilitate the seamless passage of vehicles and pilgrim traffic during the ‘Shri Amarnath Yatra’ on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44, which is scheduled to commence shortly.



Shri Gadkari said under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing Jammu and Kashmir with exceptional highway infrastructure. He said this transformative development not only contributes to the region’s economic growth but also enhances its allure as a prime tourist destination.



