Embrace the spirit of the festive season in true style as you celebrate with Lifestyle Stores

Bhubaneswar: Immerse yourself in a world of latest fashion and elegance as Lifestyle Stores invites you to indulge in a stylish celebration like never before. Lifestyle Stores has launched a curated festive edit with the newest trends of the season. From glamorous ethnic wear to contemporary western outfits, you’ll find an extensive range of apparel, footwear, handbags and accessories that cater to every style and occasion.



With the upcoming festivities, the collection is designed to inspire and enhance your festive dressing, ensuring that you make a striking impression on every celebratory occasion. To elevate the fashion experience, Lifestyle has partnered with the renowned Odia celebrity and dancer, Bhoomika Dash. In an engaging and interactive reel, Bhoomika gracefully showcases a captivating range of outfits from Lifestyle’s new festive collection. Her seamless transitions between Indian and Western ensembles beautifully capture the essence and versatility of styles available at Lifestyle.



Commenting on her association with Lifestyle stores, Bhoomika Dash said, “I am thrilled to be associated with Lifestyle again. I am a loyal customer and I am always fascinated with the wide range of trendy styles and brands available at the store. Lifestyle offers the most up-to-date, fashionable collection across various categories, all within an affordable price range. For those seeking the latest in festive fashion, I highly recommend a visit to the Lifestyle store at Forum Esplanade mall for a memorable shopping experience during this festive season.”



Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President – Marketing, Lifestyle said, “Our goal at Lifestyle is to constantly deliver an exceptional shopping experience where customers are able to find an array of options across brands and categories. We believe that fashion must be celebrated with every festive occasion and keeping that in mind, our festive collection offers new and trendsetting styles for everyone.”



The exquisite festive collection is available at the Lifestyle store in Forum Esplanade mall, Bhubaneshwar catering to the needs of discerning shoppers. In lieu of the festivities Lifestyle is offering flat 750/- off on shopping of 3500/- on Lifestyle exclusive brands till 16th June.