Orissa High Court Dismisses Plea Against Use of BJD’s Party Symbol in Government Ads

The Orissa High Court dismissed a petition seeking to halt the use of the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) party symbol, the conch, in government ads for state welfare schemes. The PIL was filed by BJP’s Jatin Mohanty after receiving no response from the Election Commission. The division bench cited the timing of the petition and its content before rejecting it. The petitioner alleged the ads were for BJD’s image makeover, while the Advocate General argued that the ECI had already addressed the matter in a letter to the state government.