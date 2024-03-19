SSB Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for 1061 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Positions

The State Selection Board, Odisha, has initiated the recruitment process for 1061 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions. Interested individuals can apply online via the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in. Applications are open from today until April 18. The vacancies are distributed across various subjects, and candidates must hold a Master’s Degree in the relevant field with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade, along with a B.Ed. degree.

Total Vacancies: 1061 posts

Breakdown by Subjects:

Botany: 29 posts

Chemistry: 35 posts

Commerce: 21 posts

Economics: 141 posts

Education: 50 posts

English: 148 posts

Geography: 5 posts

Geology: 2 posts

Hindi: 1 post

History: 146 posts

Home Science: 7 posts

IRPM: 2 posts

Logic: 38 posts

Mathematics: 39 posts

Odia: 130 posts

Physics: 35 posts

Pol. Science: 144 posts

Psychology: 7 posts

Sanskrit: 38 posts

Sociology: 15 posts

Telugu: 2 posts

Urdu: 1 post

Zoology: 25 posts

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should have a Master’s Degree in the relevant subject from a recognized University or an integrated six-year Postgraduate Master’s course from an NCERT-recognized Regional College of Education with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade. Additionally, they must possess a B.Ed. degree or an equivalent qualification recognized by the NCTE, New Delhi.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 21 and 38 years old as of January 1, 2024.

Application Fee:

Unreserved / SEBC category: Rs 500

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD category: Rs 200

How to Apply:

Visit ssbodisha.ac.in

Click on the “Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Select “Online Application for Recruitment to the Posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Non-Government Aided Higher Secondary Schools of Odisha.”

Register and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Upload required documents.

Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.