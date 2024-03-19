Supreme Court Summons Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD in Misleading Ads Case

The Supreme Court summoned Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved’s Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna, to appear personally on Tuesday. This move came after the ayurvedic company failed to respond to a contempt notice issued regarding the continued publication of misleading advertisements. In February, the Court had initiated contempt proceedings against Balkrishna and Patanjali, stating that they had apparently violated a previous undertaking given to the apex court.

Patanjali had assured the Supreme Court that it would refrain from making any claims regarding the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertising them in contravention of the law. Additionally, the Indian Medical Association filed a plea seeking action against Patanjali for allegedly violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

This Act prohibits the advertisement of certain products for the treatment of specific diseases and disorders. Baba Ramdev faced multiple FIRs across several states for controversial comments against allopathic treatment of Covid-19, where he claimed that more deaths occurred due to allopathic medicines than due to other factors such as oxygen shortages or bed shortages.