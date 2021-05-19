Orissa High Court & its offices will be completely shut down from May 20 to 27 in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases

Cuttack: In view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in Odisha and due to increase in the Covid positive cases amongst the Staff of High Court, the High Court & its offices shall be completely shutdown from 20th to 27th May 2021. It shall resume functioning on 28th May.

During this period, only extremely urgent matters may be mentioned before the Registrar (Judicial) through email [email protected] between 11 am to 12 Noon, explaining the extreme urgency. It will then be placed before the Hon’ble Chief Justice for appropriate direction.