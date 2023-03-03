Option to Central Government employees who were appointed against the posts/vacancies advertised/notified for recruitment/appointment, prior to 22.12.2003, for coverage under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021)

On introduction of National Pension System (NPS) for Government servants vide Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs’ notification dated 22.12.2003, the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 were amended making them applicable to the Government servants appointed on or before 31.12.2003.

Instructions have been issued by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, vide OM No. 57/05/2021-P&PW(B) dated 03.03.2023 that, in all cases where a Central Government civil employee has been appointed against a post or vacancy which was advertised/notified for recruitment/appointment, prior to the date of notification for National Pension System i.e. 22.12.2003 and has been covered under the National Pension System on joining service on or after 01.01.2004, may be given a one-time option to be covered under the CCS(Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021). This option may be exercised by the concerned Government servants latest by 31.08.2023.