Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches week-long state program on the occasion of International Women’s Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the week-long state program. He dedicated this day to the crores of mothers who have made a special place for themselves by continuing to struggle in ordinary life.

Chief Minister launched the youth mascot ‘Kuni’, the MIS portal of the state’s new child policy ‘Prambha’ and ‘Ashirbad’ scheme. The Chief Minister said that this will help the youth of the state to be aware of education, rights and other areas and help them move forward.

Technology has provided a unique opportunity to bridge the gender divide in society. This protects the rights of women. The Chief Minister has called upon women to work towards creating a just society by applying innovation and technology more and more and giving equal rights to women in all fields.