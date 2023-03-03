1.50 lakh persons imparted skill (70% employed) under the “Samarth” (Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector) Scheme of Ministry of Textiles operational till March 2024

Samarth is a demand driven and placement-oriented umbrella skilling programme of Ministry of Textiles. The implementation period of the scheme is up to March 2024. The scheme was formulated under the broad skilling policy framework adopted by M/o Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Samarth aims to incentivize and supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving. The training programme and course curriculum have been rationalized keeping in view the technological and market demand of the domestic and international economies. In addition to the entry level skilling, a special provision for upskilling/ re-skilling programme has also been operationalized under the scheme towards improving the productivity of the existing workers in Apparel & Garmenting segments. Samarth also caters to the upskilling/ re-skilling requirement of traditional textile sector such as handloom, handicraft, silk and jute.

The scheme is implemented through Implementing Partners (IPs) comprising of Textile Industry/ Industry Associations, State government agencies and Sectoral Organizations of Ministry of Textiles like DC/ Handloom, DC/Handicrafts and Central Silk Board.

Samarth has been formulated with advanced features such as Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), Training of Trainers (ToT), CCTV recording of training programme, dedicated call centre with helpline number, mobile app, Web based Management Information System (MIS), on-line monitoring of the training process etc. The State, District, Training Centre-wise information/ data in dashboard available in public domain.

The major processes/procedures adopted in the implementation of scheme are: Training Centres proposed by the implementing partners are to be physically verified through dedicated Government agencies for ensuring adequacy of requisite infrastructure as per the protocol adopted for each course under the scheme.

Furthermore, a total of 184 courses aligned with National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) have been adopted under the scheme across various textile segments covering traditional sector like Handloom/ Handicrafts to conventional sector like Garmenting to advanced sector like Technical Textiles.

In addition, end to end Digital solution for ease of implementation and monitoring.

Employment linkage is mandated in the courses under orgnaized textile sector with mandatory placement 70% in entry level & 90% for Upskilling programmes. Also, a mobile app for physical verification of the training centers with Geo- tagging /time stamped photographs.

Besides, third party assessment trainees and QR code enabled e-certificate has been operationalized for this purpose. Additionally, all trainers are accredited through Training of Trainers (ToT) (Online & Offline mode) programme through due process.

Wage compensation in traditional sector courses undertaken by sectoral organization of Ministry.

The Ministry has partnered with 116 Textile Industries / Industry Associations, 12 Central / State Government Agencies and 3 Sectoral Organizations of Ministry for undertaking training programmes under Samarth. The scheme has been penetrated across 28 States and 6 Union territories of the country and caters to all sections of the society including SC, ST and other marginalized categories. Out of the skilling target of 3.47 lakh beneficiaries allocated so far, 1.5 lakh beneficiaries have been provided training. More than 85% of the beneficiaries trained so far under the scheme are women. More than 70% of the beneficiaries trained in organized sector courses has been provided placement.

In order to broad base the panel of implementing partners, Ministry has invited proposals for empanelment from textile industry and industry associations related to textile sector. The portal for submission of application is open till 14.03.2023.