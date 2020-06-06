Online Signature campaign initiated to Ban Liquor in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha is suffering from Liquor menace from many decades, Sambhaba, a Odisha based social organization initiated an online signature campaign to ban liquor in the state. The supporters and sympathizers to the movement can visit to the link http://chng.it/t2SSw2YHGH set-up at Change.org to sign the petition.

Speaking to media Sri Milan Nayak, Member, Sambhaba, said, “Liquor has emerges as the biggest problem of the state. Many Villages have been destroyed, families have been shattered and entire generation have been paralyzed due to liquor. But ironically it is promoted by the govt itself. Last two months lockdown and liquor shops closure was a great opportunity to implement total prohibition act. But govt escalated the problem by extending the availability to online delivery.”

He said, “Sambhaba today launches this online petition signature initiative. We urge every Odia, those think liquor should be banned in Odisha to come together. You can register your signature by clicking on the link given and spread the message to get maximum signatures. This is the part of the Sambhaba’s ongoing month long online Campaign #OdishaAgainstLiquor . We are committed to raise the issues concerned to public in future too.”

Sambhaba is a Odisha based social organisation working actively on many social issues. In view of growing liquor problem in state, the organisation has primarily focuses on uniting youths across state to build pressure on state govt to ban liquor. The organisation is operated by hundreds of its volunteers actively involved from across the state.

