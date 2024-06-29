Online Application for School of Services Begins at World Skill Center Bhubaneswar  

Skills in Beauty Therapy & Hair Dressing

Last Date to Apply Online is 30th August

State-of-the-Art Labs, Global Placement

Bhubaneswar : World Skill Center, Odisha’s premier skill development institution invites online applications for its School of Services 2024-25 batch.

The center offers market oriented, diverse year-long advanced training programs to the Youth of Odisha. Interested candidates can apply from June 30 to August 30 for this opportunity. Once the application process is over, candidates will be called for counselling followed by admission. These courses are crucial in preparing Odisha’s youth for national and global service sector careers, aligning their aspirations with modern job requirements.

The School of Services provides advance course in ‘Beauty & Wellness. The course includes aspects like Beauty Therapy and Hair Dressing. The ‘Beauty & Wellness’ modules cover Make-up, Nail Services, Skin Care, Massage Therapy, Head & Scalp Treatments, Hair Styling, Hair Cutting, and Hair Coloring. Candidates with a +2 qualification or a Diploma in any discipline are eligible to apply.

Candidates can apply for enrollment after registering themselves at World Skill Center website www.worldskillcenter.org. For more information, candidates can contact on the toll-free number

1800-266-6002.

This state-of-the-art World Skill Center, established under the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha, focuses on imparting modern and global skills. Located in Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar, the premier skill destination operates on a finishing school model. It prepares Odisha youth with necessary skills and training to excel at both national & international levels across various industry and service sectors.