On World Environment Day, AU Small Finance Bank organizes nationwide tree plantation drive

Bengaluru : AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India’s largest small finance bank, in a demonstration of its commitment to environmental sustainability, organized an extensive “Tree Plantation” drive on World Environment Day, today. The plantation drive spanned eleven locations across India, including Jaipur, Chandigarh, Delhi, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Rohtak, Bengaluru, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

5th June is celebrated as World Environment Day globally. This year’s theme is land restoration, desertification and drought resilience and the slogan is ‘Our Land Our Future’. As tree plantation helps in land restoration, avoid desertification, and make ecosystem drought resilient, AU SFB has planned this drive.

While highlighting its significance, Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “This tree plantation drive aligns with our unwavering commitment to the environment and sustainable practices. AU SFB recognizes ‘Environment’ as a key stakeholder and therefore we have intensified our sustainability efforts under the guidance of the Sustainability Committee of the Board. As an organization we are committed to a sustainable future.”

AU Small Finance Bank is at the forefront of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, reflected by its enhanced ratings on prominent sustainability platforms. This recognition underscores the bank’s commitment to sustainability and its pioneering efforts in the banking industry.

Furthering its commitment to ESG initiatives and customer-centric solutions, AU Small Finance Bank also offers AU Green Fixed Deposit. Funds raised through this innovative product are exclusively allocated to essential green projects, including solar power and electric mobility solutions, thereby supporting climate action.