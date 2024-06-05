5 Students of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) from Balasore become top scorers in NEET UG 2024

Balasore: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces the outstanding achievement of 5of its students from Balasore who scored 695 and above in the prestigious NEET UG 2024 examination. This remarkable feat is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the high-quality coaching provided by AESL. The results were announced today by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Uttam Kumar Panda secured AIR 234 by scoring 715, Sanjib MohantyAIR 2068 scoring 700, Itishree DashAIR 3022 by scoring 695, Bhabeshku. Mohanty AIR 3536by scoring 695 and SekhGalib Raja AIR 3421 by scoring 695. On this occasion Gyanranjan Lenka, Branch Head, Dr Santosh Kumar Singh, Academic Head(Medical), Ujjwal Kumar, Academic Head (Foundation), Avinash Kumar Pandey, Ah-engineering were also present and celebrated this remarkable successes of the students .

The studentsenrolled in AESL’s classroom program to prepare for NEET, widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams globally. They attribute their remarkable success to their rigorous understanding of concepts and strict adherence to a disciplined study schedule. “We are grateful that Aakash has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from AESL, we would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time,” the students expressed.

Congratulating the studentson the extraordinary achievement, Mr. Ajay Bahadur Singh, Regional Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “We congratulate the students for theirexemplary feat. Over 20 lakh students appeared for NEET 2024 from across the country. Their achievement speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish our students all the best in their future endeavors.”

NEET is conducted annually by National Testing Agency as a qualifying test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.