Ola Electric expands service network, inaugurates its 450th service centre 

Prayagraj : Ola Electric today announced the expansion of its service network with the inauguration of its 450th service centre in Phaphamau, Prayagraj, in line with its plans to further expand its D2C sales and service network. The company is on-track of fulfilling its promise of expanding its service network from 400 to 600 by the end of April.

Ola aims to expand its service centers footprint across the country to cater to growing after-sales service needs of its customers. To celebrate this milestone, Ola Electric also organised an all day free scooter health check-up for all Ola S1 owners at the service centre in Prayagraj.

Ola Electric now has 450 dedicated service centres nationwide to prioritize customers’ needs to offer after sales service.

Ola Electric also launched an 8 year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost, a move Ola Electric believes addresses one of the barriers for EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles. Besides, the company announced plans to ramp up its fast-charging network. The company also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW and is available for purchase at INR 29,999.