Odisha’s Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak says, 8.62 lakh youth registered themselves in employment exchange

Bhubaneswar : On the fourth day of Odisha Assembly monsoon session Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak in reply to Congress MLA from Jatni, Suresh Kumar Routray question on unemployment level in state, informed that a total of 8,62,067 youth have enrolled their names with the Live Register at employment exchanges in the State till May 31, 2021.

Besides, the minister also put forward the fact in the House that as the age limit for government jobs is 18 to 32 years , keeping this point in mind Odisha government is taking measures to employment to youth in 18-45 age bracket or make them employable under different skill development programmes.