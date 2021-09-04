Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur felicitates Paralympics Tokyo 2020 silver medal list Mariyyapan T and his coach Raja B

New Delhi : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated Paralympics Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mariyyapan T and his coach Raja B in New Delhi today.

Speaking on the occasion Thakur said, “Mariyyapan has made the country proud with his performance in Rio and now in Tokyo. I congratulate him and take this occasion to congratulate all our para athletes for their fantastic performance.”

Speaking to the Sports Minister Mariyyapan said, “I had expected to win a gold for India but due to the weather conditions on the day of the event, I could not fulfill that dream. I am confident that in Paris I will win a gold for the country again.”