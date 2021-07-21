Odisha’s School and Mass Education department announces hostels of class 10 & 12 students to open from July 26

Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, School and Mass Education Department informed that the hostels for students of Class 10 and 12 will reopen from July 26, here on Wednesday. Besides, a Standard Operating Procedure looking forward to the pandemic has also been released by the department.

As per the guidelines, on mandatory basis an isolation room will be made in hostels for emergency use, the head of the institute/ hostel will ensure that students are kept at an appropriate distance , proper sanitization of the common areas such as mess and toilet is maintained well and provide adequate hand sanitizer and soap for use of hostel inmates.

The head of institutions also have to ensure that regular health check-up of students is being done and no mass gatherings will be promoted, it read.