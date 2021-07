Bhubaneswar : In view to monitor the health condition of Deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after begin tested positive of Covid-19 , Odisha’s Health Minister Naba Kishore Das directed Additional Chief Secretary of Health, P. K Mohapatra to form a specialized medical team engaged in Covid treatment preferably from SCB Medical College in Cuttack and send it to AIIMS.

Related