Odisha’s First Diary Summit-2022 inaugurated by Chief Minister on video Conferencing at Balangir

Balangir: Dairy sector in India is witnessing a whopping growth. It has the potential to create huge job opportunities in rural areas and provide additional income support to farmers, Honorable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said at the opening ceremony of the two-day Dairy Summit-2022 organized in Balangir district on Wednesday.

He said in his message, with new technologies, products and processes in place, it is also attracting young entrepreneurs to set up startups. The state Government is also promoting this sector with suitable policies. I am glad that Balangir is organizing a diary summit and bringing in experts, veterinarians, research institutes, dairy farmers and startups to a single platform. I believe, the summit can create immense possibilities for the sector in the district and the state as well.

Mr. Chanchal Rana, Collector and District Magistrate, Balangir said in his speech that this conference will be an inspiration for the farmers. Milk production can provide a sustainable income to the farmers and help in doubling their income, thereby enabling the administration to prevent migration in the district. Along with this, Balangir district aims to be considered as the first district in the country in the field of milk production within the next 5 years.

On this occasion many dignitaries like Dr. Saroj Kumar Sahu, General Manager, Balangir-Kalahandi-Nuapada Regional Milk Union, Smt. Sima Patel, President, Balangir-Kalahandi-Nuapada Regional Milk Union, Smt. Devaki Sahu, Chairman, Zilla Parisad, Shri Ashish Sinha, Managing Director, Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, Dr. Dr. Suresh Dalai, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), ND, Sambalpur, Odisha and Shri Asit Tripathi, Chairman, Western Odisha Development Council, Govt. of Odisha, Dr. Praveen Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Agrinnovate Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India., Dr. Digamber Nayak, Joint Director, Odisha Biological Products Institute and General Manager Cuttack Milk Union, Dr. Sarada Prasanna Sahoo, Director, Central Cattle Breeding Farms, Sambalpur, Odisha, Department of Dairying and Animal Husbandry, Govt. of India were present and gave their valuable speeches regarding dairy milk production and highly appreciated the initiative taken by Balangir District Administration.

This conference will promote about 6500 cooperative societies and 3 lakh dairy farmers in the state to produce milk, informed the district administrative. The program was held in two phases and included guest speeches, networking forums and discussions on various case studies. On this occasion, about 2,000 people from various parts of the state and the country related to cow husbandry were present and exhibited their products. Young entrepreneurs who have contributed to development in the field of government and achieved success were felicitated.