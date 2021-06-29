Odisha’s eight districts to use gold jewellery made of hallmark

Bhubaneswar : As many as eight districts of Odisha to mandatorily use gold jewellery of hallmark ranking , informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain.

The minister noted this through his social media handel.

“As per the Central Govt guidelines, mandatory Hallmarking has been implemented in 8 districts of Odisha namely Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khurda, Mayurbhanj & Sambalpur and Jewellers will be allowed to sell only 14, 18 and 22 carats of gold jewellery. Gold of additional 20, 23 and 24 carats will also be allowed for hallmarking. Consumers should check Hallmarking before purchasing Jewellery,” tweeted Swain.