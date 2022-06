Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride, Odisha’s Deep Grace Ekka has been selected as vice-captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham.

Besides, CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Ekka on her big achievement and tweeted, “Congratulate #Odisha player, Deep Grace Ekka on being selected as vice-captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham. Wish the team all the very best.”